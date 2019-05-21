What will be open and closed on Memorial Day in Bradenton and Manatee? Here’s a list

What’s the difference between Veterans Day and Memorial Day? There’s one big difference between Veterans Day and Memorial Day, though the history of each is rooted in the history of our country’s wars. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK There’s one big difference between Veterans Day and Memorial Day, though the history of each is rooted in the history of our country’s wars.

Memorial Day is on Monday, May 27, 2019.

Here is a list of what will be closed in observance of the federal holiday around Bradenton, Palmetto and Manatee County, as well as services that may be interrupted.





Open

Manatee County parks and beaches will be open to the public.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Manatee County and Buffalo Creek Golf Courses will be open.

All county nature preserves will be open.

Closed

Federal offices and post offices will be closed.

Manatee County Government offices will be closed all day.

City of Bradenton offices will be closed all day.

City of Palmetto offices will be closed all day.

G.T. Bray Recreation Center facilities will be closed all day.

Downtown Central Library, the only county library normally open on Mondays, will be closed.

Services

For residents in unincorporated Manatee, trash, recycling and yard waste collections for the week will be postponed one day from Tuesday through Saturday.

City of Bradenton trash and yard waste pickups normally scheduled for Monday and Tuesday will be delayed one day. Recycling pickups will not be interrupted.

City of Palmetto will collect garbage one day later than usual throughout the week. The regular schedule will resume on the following Monday.

Manatee County Area Transit operations will be suspended for the day.

The Anna Maria Island Trolley will operate normal daily routes and the Manatee Avenue Beach Express will operate on a holiday schedule.

The U.S. Postal Service will not deliver mail on Monday.