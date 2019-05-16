Man dies as he is being checked into jail in Sarasota, cops say

BRADENTON BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

A Sarasota man died as he was being processed into jail on Thursday, according to Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was brought into the pre-intake area of the Sarasota County Jail at 12:52 p.m. He had been arrested on charges from two warrants originating in Manatee County.

The man was then cleared by medical personnel and taken into custody by corrections officers at 1:09 p.m.

Around 1:25 p.m., he began experiencing a medical emergency, the sheriff’s office said.

Medical personnel at the jail performed CPR and other life-saving efforts until paramedics arrived. The paramedics continued rendering aid, but the man was declared dead at 1:58 p.m.

Detectives are attempting to contact the man’s next of kin before his identity is released; an investigation into the death is ongoing.