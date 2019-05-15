Local
When he tried to jump start his car, the RV went up in flames. One of the pets inside died
An RV went up in flames as a man tried to jump start his Cadillac on Wednesday in Ellenton.
Jumper cables connected the flaming RV and the vehicle, which were parked in the lot of Paul’s Barber Shop off U.S. 301.
Manatee County EMS received a report of the fire around 10:42 a.m.
North River Fire District responded to the scene and began to fight the blaze. A second fire engine was required to bring it fully under control.
The man had two dogs, which were rescued from the RV and placed in the barbershop. His cat, however, died as result of the fire.
