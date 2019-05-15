When he tried to jump start his car, the RV went up in flames. One of the pets inside died

This RV was on fire in Ellenton. Jumper cables may have started it Jumper cables could be seen between a Cadillac and an RV engulfed in flames as firefighters from North River Fire fought to extinguish the fire. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jumper cables could be seen between a Cadillac and an RV engulfed in flames as firefighters from North River Fire fought to extinguish the fire.

An RV went up in flames as a man tried to jump start his Cadillac on Wednesday in Ellenton.

Jumper cables connected the flaming RV and the vehicle, which were parked in the lot of Paul’s Barber Shop off U.S. 301.

Manatee County EMS received a report of the fire around 10:42 a.m.

North River Fire District responded to the scene and began to fight the blaze. A second fire engine was required to bring it fully under control.

The man had two dogs, which were rescued from the RV and placed in the barbershop. His cat, however, died as result of the fire.



