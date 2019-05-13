Storms rolling through Manatee expected to bring lots of rain, lightning and strong winds

Know your thunderstorm types Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS.

Thunderstorms that are expected to be strong are quickly approaching the Manatee County area and a significant weather advisory, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS is tracking a thunderstorm that is expected to bring heavy rain, frequent lightning and wind gusts over 40 mph.

As of 3 p.m. the storm was being tracked about 10 miles southwest of Fort Desoto Park and moving inland at nearly 30 mph, according to the NWS. Isolated storms are expected mainly before 9 p.m. with more possible overnight.

Heavy rainfall that could come with the storm may cause some areas to flood.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Lightning with the storm is frequent and close to the ground. It is recommended by the NWS to seek shelter indoors or in a vehicle.

Conditions are expected to improve around 4 p.m.

Storms could continue into Tuesday morning, according to the NWS. The high for Tuesday is expected to be near 84 degrees with a low near 68.