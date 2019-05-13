Woman hit and killed by Parrish driver while crossing Interstate 75, troopers say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A 22-year-old woman was struck and killed while crossing Interstate 75 in Hillsborough County early Sunday morning.

Courtney E. Krysa, of Tampa, was standing along on the outside shoulder of the highway near two parked vehicles, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

Krysa walked across I-75 for unknown reasons around 4:50 a.m., troopers wrote in the crash report.

A 49-year-old Parrish woman was driving a Hummer H2 in the center southbound lane of the interstate and struck Krysa as she crossed the road near the 240 milepost, according to FHP.

The Parrish woman suffered minor injuries in the crash. Troopers said charges may be pending.

Krysa died from her injuries at the scene.