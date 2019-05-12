Parrish man seriously injured in wrong-way crash, troopers say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A Parrish man was seriously injured when his vehicle was hit by a wrong-way driver in Hillsborough County, according to Florida Higway Patrol.

The accident happened around 11:57 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 301 South, just south of Bishop Road.

A 31-year-old man from Parrish was driving a 2010 Hyundai Genesis southbound on U.S. 301 towards Manatee County.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Rene Vasquez, a 21-year-old man from Riverview, was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of U.S. 301 in a Toyota Corrola, according to FHP.

The two vehicles collided head-on and spun off of the roadway.





Vasquez was declared dead at the scene of the crash.

The Parrish man was transported to Tampa General Hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers say the incident was not alcohol related.