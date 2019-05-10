Two found dead in home with elevated levels of carbon monoxide, cops say

BRADENTON BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead in a home with high levels of carbon monoxide.

First responders were called to a home in the 5200 block of Bouchard Circle in Sarasota. They arrived and found two elderly people dead inside, according to a news release from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

The home had “elevated levels of carbon monoxide,” the release stated.

Sarasota County Fire Department crews were also at the scene with investigators.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.