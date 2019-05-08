Crash in Palmetto slows northbound traffic on DeSoto Bridge

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A crash in Palmetto caused a traffic jam for drivers headed north on the DeSoto Bridge from Bradenton on Wednesday afternoon.

Sarasota Manatee Regional Traffic Management Center reported an accident at U.S. 41 and Haben Boulevard in Palmetto around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. One northbound lane of U.S. 41 was blocked.

The crash was cleared around 4 p.m., but traffic remained congested in the area. Traffic was still backed up as of 4:30 p.m.