A fatal crash has shut down State Road 62 in east Manatee County on Wednesday.

Florida Highway Patrol reports the deadly crash occurred on State Road 62 at County Road 39, east of Bunker Hill Road, Wednesday morning.

As of 12:30 p.m., State Road 62 is closed in both directions as troopers investigate the crash. Traffic is being diverted onto County Road 39, according to FHP.