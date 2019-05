Sunshine Skyway at sunrise Sunshine Skyway at sunrise. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sunshine Skyway at sunrise.

One side of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge was shut down for about an hour early Monday due to police activity, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Southbound lanes were shut down before 8 a.m. and were reopened by 8:45 a.m.

Florida 511 traffic maps showed major delays in the area in both north and southbound lanes.