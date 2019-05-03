Graduates, faculty highlight bond at State College of Florida commencement ceremony

SCF Spring 2019 graduates walk the stage for degrees Hundreds of spring 2019 State College of Florida graduates walked across the stage on May 3 at the Bradenton Area Convention Center to pick up their academic degrees. Students posed with SCF President Carol Probstfeld and waved to friends and family. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hundreds of spring 2019 State College of Florida graduates walked across the stage on May 3 at the Bradenton Area Convention Center to pick up their academic degrees. Students posed with SCF President Carol Probstfeld and waved to friends and family.

Friends and family came together to celebrate the achievement of hundreds of State College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota graduates at the school’s commencement ceremony Friday night.

Graduates wore navy caps and gowns as they walked across the stage at the Bradenton Area Convention Center to collect their hard-earned degrees.

SCF President Carol Probstfeld had high praise for her scholars, some of whom have been honored locally, regionally and nationally. She commended the students for their efforts that would result in a path to a bright future.

“These students embody our vision that with an SCF education, you can get anywhere from here,” she said.

For his “exceptional heart and desire” and a fierce motivation to achieve his goals, SCF faculty selected Loren Lacy to receive the Outstanding Graduate Award.

According to Lacy, SCF is where he rediscovered his passion after leaving the Navy in 2017. Just two weeks later, he had begun classes at SCF. He earned a plaque and a cash gift for his “academic scholarship” outside the classroom.

But Lacy had a surprise of his own for the faculty, and announced a gift for Associate Professor Daniel Fuerstman — the first-ever Outstanding Faculty Award.

“I can’t imagine any award that would be more meaningful,” Fuerstman told the sea of students. “Teaching is the best part of our job, and interacting with all of you is by far the best part of our day.”

“The guidance of my professors changed the trajectory of my life and made me the man I am today,” said Lacy.

Probstfeld also recognized the faculty for their commitment to guiding students to greatness. More than 50,000 students have graduated from SCF in just over 60 years.

“Every degree we bestow is both a single achievement and a milestone for the college, the graduates and their families,” said Probstfeld.

New College of Florida President Donal O’Shea left the graduates with words of wisdom, urging them to take advantage of their newfound education to improve the world, just like those who came before them.

Making the most of their SCF education should be the top priority for new grads, O’Shea explained. He suggested they each find a vocation — something they’re good at, something they love and something that helps others.

“We become our truest, most-authentic selves when we focus outside ourselves,” O’Shea said.