Drinking on Cinco de Mayo? Find a ride, as troopers will be looking for drunk drivers

There’s a lot going on this weekend, including Cinco de Mayo, playoffs for the NBA and NHL along with the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby, and those planning on drinking during the events should not plan on driving.

Florida Highway Patrol is planning proactive patrols to keep the roadways safe from potentially drunk and impaired drivers.

Troopers will be patrolling for impaired drivers in Manatee County between 9 p.m. Saturday and 5 a.m. Sunday as part of a DUI Wolfpack Operation.

Drivers with a blood alcohol content of .08 or higher are considered impaired under Florida law. Drivers under 21 years old with a BAC of .02 or higher are also considered impaired by law.

To report an aggressive driver or request roadside assistance, Florida Highway Patrol can be reached by dialing *347 from any cell phone.