Woman missing after she got out of the car at a red light and walked away, cops say

Deputies are looking for a woman after she said she didn’t want to be alive, got out of a car and walked away.

Jenna L. Williams, 34, was in a vehicle with her husband on the way to Lakewood Ranch Medical Center to seek treatment for addiction around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

She told her husband she didn’t want to be alive and “I can’t keep doing this.” Williams has previously made threats to hurt herself, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say Williams got out of the car while stopped at a red light on University Parkway near Interstate 75 and walked away.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark gray shirt and black tennis shoes, according to the news release.

Anyone with information on Jenna Williams’s whereabouts should call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.