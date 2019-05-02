Manatee officials approve State Road 70 Taco Bell as developers, neighbors compromise

Meet the Manatee County Commissioners Meet the members of the Manatee County Commission; short bio's and email addresses. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Meet the members of the Manatee County Commission; short bio's and email addresses.

A new Taco Bell planned for the 3200 block of 53rd Avenue East had nearby residents up in arms over the potential for increased noise, traffic and smells in their neighborhood, but commissioners said those concerns had been adequately addressed.

Discussion of the 1,900-square-foot restaurant had gone on for months while it worked its way through Manatee County’s approval process. Neighbors said the site plan encouraged drivers to avoid traffic on State Road 70 by driving through their neighborhood.

In letters submitted for public comment, neighbors explained their concerns. County staff had noted that the drive-through establishment “may create negative externalities from exhaust, noise, etc.”

“This is an ill-conceived plan that will only devalue the surrounding homes (and) make a once quiet street into a commercial traffic nightmare,” Glen Gibellina wrote.

The Florida Department of Transportation declined to allowed an entry point for the Taco Bell along S.R. 70 and the median on 33rd Street East would prevent a left turn into the restaurant, which could result in drivers navigating the neighborhood roads for entry along 32nd Street East.

“Our streets are both narrow and in damaged condition, unable to accommodate increased traffic flow,” Faithea McKibbin wrote.

Residents had also attended previous meetings to voice their concerns to Manatee officials, but none attended Thursday’s land use meeting. Thanks to an updated site plan, developers said, they were able to reach a compromise.

Those changes include a speed bump in the parking lot, a stronger fence to block noise and light, and changing the 32nd Street entrance to a right-in and left-out only, as to discourage traffic from traveling through the neighborhood.

Commissioners and county staff applauded the engineering team for their willingness to adapt their plans.

“The 8-foot wall is a great change that’s really going to help with the noise,” Commissioner Misty Servia said. “Moving the dumpster was a huge improvement.”

Neighbors also took issue with Taco Bell’s late-night clientele. Company representatives agreed to close the restaurant each night by 1 a.m. For comparison, the Taco Bell on Manatee Avenue closes as late as 3:30 a.m.