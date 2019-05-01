Manatee firefighters help put out Sebring propane warehouse fire that destroys several homes

Provided photo

Southern Manatee Fire Rescue was one of several agencies brought in to assist with a fire at a propane warehouse that destroyed more than a dozen homes and left one worker critically injured on Monday.

Fire crews responded to the fire at a propane warehouse on Twitty Road just off of U.S. 27 near Sebring. It took hours to get the fire under control as evacuations were issued as far out as a mile from the facility.

The fire spread and destroyed two houses, 14 mobile homes or trailers and a shed, according to Highlands County Fire Rescue. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Shrapnel was found as far as half a mile away from the warehouse, according to Highlands County Fire Rescue.

On Tuesday, members of Southern Manatee Fire Rescue were requested to provide hazard materials assistance. Four members of the department went and assisted first by identifying hazardous areas and a damage assessment using their heat-seeking drone, equipped with a 4-gas air monitoring meter, to identify hazardous areas and asses damage.

Critical areas were then assessed and 10 remaining compromised cylinders had to be immediately removed and burned safely in a controlled area.

A 43-year-old man, who works at the propane warehouse, was injured, and was flown to Tampa General Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition on Tuesday, according to Highlands County Fire Rescue.



