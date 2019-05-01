Beth Chapman of ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ to speak at Bradenton church

Facebook

Fans of “Dog the Bounty Hunter” have a chance to hear one of the A&E television show’s stars speak at a local church on Mother’s Day.

Beth Chapman, a mother of 12 and bounty hunter, will be at The Source Church, 5412 E. State Road 64, in Bradenton on May 12 to speak to the congregation at the 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. services.

She is expected to share a message with the congregation of “hope, faith and of a mother’s highest place of honor,” a Facebook post from the church said.

Chapman’s husband is famed bounty hunter and TV personality Duane “Dog” Chapman. He is also expected to attend the event, according to the church’s Facebook post.

In 2017, Chapman announced she was diagnosed with cancer and had a tumor in her throat. Her appearance at The Source Church is slated to be the first since her diagnosis.

“Fighting cancer is the toughest battle I’ve ever been in,” Chapman told radio station Q105. “But my faith in God and the love of my family is helping me through. I am so honored to have been asked by Pastors Ralph and Joanne to share my story with their congregation, especially on Mother’s Day.”

Duane Chapman has spoken at The Source Church multiple times in recent years.