Car crashes through doors of Sarasota post office

Photos provided to the Bradenton Herald showed a silver car almost entirely inside the doors of the U.S. Post Office at 2055 Siesta Drive.

Fire rescue crews were called to the post office just before 2 p.m., said Ashley Lusby, spokeswoman for Sarasota County Emergency Services.

No injuries were reported and the building did not have structural damage, Lusby said.

An elderly woman’s foot slipped from the car’s brake pedal to the gas, said Genevieve Judge, spokeswoman for Sarasota Police Department.

The vehicle struck several P.O. boxes, but the post office remained open.