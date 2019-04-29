Bradenton woman is missing and possibly in danger, police say

Police are asking for the public’s help to locate Jennifer A. Smith, 64, who was last seen on Sunday in Bradenton. Manatee County Sheriff's Office

A Bradenton woman has been missing for more than a day, and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate her.

Jennifer A. Smith, 64, was last seen around 10 a.m. on Sunday in the 1100 block of 61st Avenue Drive East in Bradenton, according to the sheriff’s office. Smith has various medical conditions and may be in danger.

Smith was last seen wearing a pink shirt and blue jeans and was traveling on foot while using a gray walker.

She is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds with brown-gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.