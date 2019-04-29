Whitfield auto repair shop destroyed by 2-alarm fire

On the scene: Commercial fire at Roadkill Auto Cedar Hammock and Southern Manatee Fire rescue responded to a commercial fire at Roadkill Auto on 33rd Street East on the afternoon of April 29, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cedar Hammock and Southern Manatee Fire rescue responded to a commercial fire at Roadkill Auto on 33rd Street East on the afternoon of April 29, 2019.

A two-alarm fire on Monday afternoon may have destroyed a Whitefield auto repair business.

At 3:11 p.m., Southern Manatee Fire Rescue was dispatched to a report of a commercial fire at Roadkill Auto, 6409 33rd St. E., Sarasota. Fire crews arrived within minutes, according to Fire Chief Brian Gorski, since the fire was just down the road from one of their stations.

Flames and smoke were visible as soon as the fire crews arrived, and Cedar Hammock Fire Rescye was called out to assist battling the blaze. The Bradenton Fire Department and East Manatee Fire Rescue also assisted by providing coverage in Southern Manatee’s district.





As of about 5:15 p.m., the fire was declared under control, Gorski said. Crews were still spraying class-A foam to ensure that the fire didn’t rekindle.

A cause is not yet known.

There were two people who suffered minor burns and were treated at the scene by paramedics.

The fire itself didn’t extend beyond the business but water and smoke may have caused some damage to two adjacent businesses, according to Gorski.



