Manatee County offering to waive fees for furry friends adopted from the shelter

What to consider before adopting a pet

As warm sunshine and longer days return, those considering adding a pet to their life this spring have an opportunity to give an animal in the shelter a home and get their adoption fees waived.

Manatee County Animal Services is waiving adoption fees for cat and dog adoptions starting Tuesday, National “Adopt a Shelter Pet Day,” in lieu of a donation made to the Friends of Manatee County Animal Services.

However, adopters will still need to pay $20 to license their new pet.

The deal runs for one week, ending May 6, and is valid at the shelter at 305 25th Street West in Palmetto and Downtown Kitty Town at 1002 Manatee Avenue West in Bradenton.

Friends of Manatee County Animal Services is a non-profit group that partners with the shelter.

All adoptions from animal services include a spay or neuter procedure, microchip for the pet and a rabies certificate.

Those who adopt dogs between Tuesday and Thursday will get a voucher for free and discounted products form Dog Perfect, 11605 State Road 70 East.

Shelter hours and adoptable pets can be viewed online at mymanatee.org/pets.