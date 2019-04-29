U.S. 301 in Manatee reopens after crash closed lanes during morning commute

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

Emergency crews reopened part of U.S. 301 in Manatee County late Monday morning after a crash shut down the road for hours.

Florida Highway Patrol reported a crash on Moccasin Wallow Road at U.S. 301 occurred shortly before 7 a.m. Monday. There was at least one person hurt in the crash.

U.S. 301 was shut down in both directions most of the morning. The roads were cleared and open by 11:12 a.m.

Traffic maps from Florida 511 and Sarasota-Manatee Regional Traffic Management Center showed delays in the area.