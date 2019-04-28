Pedestrian in critical condition after crash on S.R. 70 in Bradenton

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A 63-year-old Bradenton man is in critical condition after he was struck by vehicle a while pushing an electric bicycle across State Road 70 in Manatee County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred at approximately 9:33 p.m. Saturday near the road’s intersection with 11th Street Circle East in Bradenton.

The pedestrian was traveling south across all lanes of S.R. 70 (53rd Avenue East) and pushing an electric bicycle at his right side.

The man entered the direct path of a Ford F150 that was traveling east on S.R. 70, troopers say.

The impact of the collision separated the man and the bicycle. He sustained critical injuries and was transported to Blake Medical Center for care. Troopers will identify the man once next of kin are notified.

The Ford came to a controlled stop along the roadway. A 44-year-old male driver and a 39-year-old female passenger were uninjured, according to FHP.

The accident remains under investigation.