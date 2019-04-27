Local

3-year-old boy drowned after kayaks capsized off Emerson Point, Manatee deputies say

Emerson Point Preserve in Palmetto

Emerson Point is located on Snead Island west of Palmetto. It offers vistas of the Manatee River, Terra Ceia Bay, Tampa Bay and the Gulf of Mexico. By
Up Next
Emerson Point is located on Snead Island west of Palmetto. It offers vistas of the Manatee River, Terra Ceia Bay, Tampa Bay and the Gulf of Mexico. By
Manatee

Multiple agencies searched for a missing 3-year-old child after two kayaks capsized off of Emerson Point, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 11:50 p.m., the sheriff’s office says the body of the 3-year-old was located but that he had drowned near Snead Island.

Deputies say they responded to a water rescue in the 5800 block of 17th Street West Palmetto, around 8:00 p.m. Three people were rescued from the two kayaks, but the boy had not been located at that time.

The U.S. Coast Guard and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission also assisted in the search, according to the sheriff’s office.

The FWC will continue an investigation into the death.

Deputy Mike Watson, a member of the Marine Unit of the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office suggests some safe boating practices -- having the proper safety equipment, obeying information signs, and providing a float plan before your outing.

By

  Comments  