3-year-old boy drowned after kayaks capsized off Emerson Point, Manatee deputies say
Emerson Point Preserve in Palmetto
Multiple agencies searched for a missing 3-year-old child after two kayaks capsized off of Emerson Point, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Around 11:50 p.m., the sheriff’s office says the body of the 3-year-old was located but that he had drowned near Snead Island.
Deputies say they responded to a water rescue in the 5800 block of 17th Street West Palmetto, around 8:00 p.m. Three people were rescued from the two kayaks, but the boy had not been located at that time.
The U.S. Coast Guard and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission also assisted in the search, according to the sheriff’s office.
The FWC will continue an investigation into the death.
