Pedestrian dies in crash on U.S. 41, cops say

Police are investigating a fatal crash on U.S. 41 between Hillview and Hawthorne streets in Sarasota Friday morning.





A vehicle struck a pedestrian, who suffered life-threatening injuries early Friday. The pedestrian, identified by Sarasota police as an adult man, later died as a result of the injuries.

As of 7:20 a.m., all lanes of U.S. 41 were reopened to traffic.

The crash is under investigation.

The identity of the man struck by the vehicle has not yet been released.