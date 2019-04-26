Local
Pedestrian dies in crash on U.S. 41, cops say
What to do if you’ve been in a car accident
Police are investigating a fatal crash on U.S. 41 between Hillview and Hawthorne streets in Sarasota Friday morning.
A vehicle struck a pedestrian, who suffered life-threatening injuries early Friday. The pedestrian, identified by Sarasota police as an adult man, later died as a result of the injuries.
As of 7:20 a.m., all lanes of U.S. 41 were reopened to traffic.
The crash is under investigation.
The identity of the man struck by the vehicle has not yet been released.
Comments