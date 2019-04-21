Bradenton man killed in single vehicle accident on Saturday night in Manatee County

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A Bradenton man was killed in a single vehicle accident on Saturday night in Manatee County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Amilcar Isaias Gomez, a 25-year-old man from Bradenton, was driving north on Rye Road approaching Rivers Reach Boulevard around 7:44 p.m. when the accident occurred.

As Gomez drove through a right curve in the road, his 2000 Chevrolet Express van went off of the roadway and onto the east shoulder.

Gomez then redirected the van back onto the road, but troopers say he overcorrected the steering.

The van then swerved across the southbound lane of Rye Road and onto the west shoulder.





Gomez once again attempted to redirect the van, but this time it overturned onto its left side. The vehicle slid approximately 44 feet, according to FHP. The van came to a stop in the north and southbound lanes of Rye Road.

Gomez suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

There were no passengers in the van with Gomez.

Alcohol was not a factor in the accident, according to FHP.