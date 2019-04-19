Fatal crash shuts down State Road 70 in east Manatee

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

Troopers closed State Road 70 in eastern Manatee County to investigate a fatal crash that occurred early Friday.

Both directions of State Road 70 at Mobley Pond Lane were closed as of 7:20 a.m. Friday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The fatal crash occurred around 6:15 a.m. on Mobley Pond Lane, FHP reported.

Troopers encourage drivers to seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.