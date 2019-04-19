Local
Fatal crash shuts down State Road 70 in east Manatee
Troopers closed State Road 70 in eastern Manatee County to investigate a fatal crash that occurred early Friday.
Both directions of State Road 70 at Mobley Pond Lane were closed as of 7:20 a.m. Friday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The fatal crash occurred around 6:15 a.m. on Mobley Pond Lane, FHP reported.
Troopers encourage drivers to seek an alternate route.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
