Tampa Bay area sports personality arrested for soliciting sex with a 14-year-old

Prominent Tampa Bay area sports broadcaster Justin Pawlowski was arrested on a felony charge of soliciting a minor on Wednesday, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Pawlowski, known to many listeners as “The Commish,” made contact with whom he believed to be a 14-year-old boy through an online chatroom, according to sports website Awful Announcing.

It was actually an undercover Tampa Police Department officer.





Pawlowski, 37, sent multiples text to a number which police say he believed belonged to a teenager. The messages included a picture of his genitals and expressing interest in meeting with the minor to engage in sexual activities.

Pawlowski was arrested Wednesday in Pinellas County on charges of unlawful use of a two-way communications device, using computer services to solicit a minor and transmission of material harmful to a minor.

He was released later the same day after posting a $6,000 bond.

Pawlowski’s Twitter account and website, commishonline.com, are now inactive.

Pawlowski graduated from Tampa Catholic High School and played football for University of Connecticut before returning to the Tampa area and becoming a sports broadcaster, according to a biography on CBS Tampa Bay’s website.

He formerly worked for WDAE-AM 620 and 98.7 FM The Fan, and most recently hosted a podcast titled “Bucs Uncensored.”

Pawlowski was also a frequent contributor to sports blog joebucsfan.com. A statement posted on the site Wednesday read, in part, “It’s a sad day at JoeBucsFan.com world headquarters. A longtime friend and contributor here was arrested on multiple felony charges that are deplorable.”