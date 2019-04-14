At least one dead in I-75 crash. Southbound lanes closed in Sarasota County

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

At least one person is dead after a traffic crash on Interstate 75 that has closed the southbound lanes of the highway in southern Sarasota County early Sunday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened shortly after 2 a.m. near the Clark Road interchange, according to the FHP website.

“Motorists are advised to avoid this area due to emergency personnel on scene,” the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Other details about the crash were not immediately available.