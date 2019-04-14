Local

At least one dead in I-75 crash. Southbound lanes closed in Sarasota County

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident

Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. By
Up Next
Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. By

At least one person is dead after a traffic crash on Interstate 75 that has closed the southbound lanes of the highway in southern Sarasota County early Sunday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened shortly after 2 a.m. near the Clark Road interchange, according to the FHP website.

“Motorists are advised to avoid this area due to emergency personnel on scene,” the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Other details about the crash were not immediately available.

  Comments  

Read Next

Madagascar measles epidemic kills more than 1,200 people

Health News

Madagascar measles epidemic kills more than 1,200 people

By LAETITIA BEZAIN Associated Press

Madagascar measles epidemic kills more than 1,200 people, with widespread poverty to blame.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE LOCAL

Health News

Jeff Davis Parish scouts go through crisis medical training

Business

Ann Arbor lab makes sure dispensaries sell high-quality weed

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service