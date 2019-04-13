Helicopter crash reported off the coast of Coquina Beach on Anna Maria Island

Multiple agencies are responding to reports of a helicopter crash off the coast of Coquina Beach on Anna Maria Island. ttompkins@bradenton.com

Multiple agencies responded to reports of a helicopter crash off the coast of Coquina Beach on Anna Maria Island.

Calls began to come in around 12:20 p.m. Saturday afternoon, according to the Emergency Communications Center. Randy Warren, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, said that no injuries were reported in the crash.

The Bradenton Beach Police Department responded to the scene, as well, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commissioner is set to take the lead in the investigation, Warren said.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard St. Petersburg Sector, two people were recovered from the crash. Authorities towed the helicopter to the Coquina Boat Ramp.

Photos from the scene indicate that the helicopter belonged to Boatpix.com, an aerial photography company.

The Federal Aviation Administration will also launch an investigation into the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story... Stay tuned to bradenton.com for updates.