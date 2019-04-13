Local

Helicopter crash reported off the coast of Coquina Beach on Anna Maria Island

Multiple agencies are responding to reports of a helicopter crash off the coast of Coquina Beach on Anna Maria Island.
Multiple agencies are responding to reports of a helicopter crash off the coast of Coquina Beach on Anna Maria Island. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com
Manatee

Multiple agencies responded to reports of a helicopter crash off the coast of Coquina Beach on Anna Maria Island.

Calls began to come in around 12:20 p.m. Saturday afternoon, according to the Emergency Communications Center. Randy Warren, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, said that no injuries were reported in the crash.

The Bradenton Beach Police Department responded to the scene, as well, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commissioner is set to take the lead in the investigation, Warren said.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard St. Petersburg Sector, two people were recovered from the crash. Authorities towed the helicopter to the Coquina Boat Ramp.

Photos from the scene indicate that the helicopter belonged to Boatpix.com, an aerial photography company.

The Federal Aviation Administration will also launch an investigation into the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story... Stay tuned to bradenton.com for updates.

  Comments  

Read Next

Health News

Peer-run veterans respite home to launch in Wisconsin

The Associated Press

A nonprofit in Wisconsin will start the nation's first peer-run respite home for veterans through a more than $300,000 grant from the state Department of Health Services.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE LOCAL

Health News

Death of 9-year-old girl prompts policy changes at DCYF

Business

Judge orders Australian animal health firm to repay $33K

Business

Cut melon linked to US salmonella outbreak recalled

Health News

Cancer survivor set to run 10K race in Salt Lake City

Health News

Health officials: Coyotes test positive for rabies

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service