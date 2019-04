What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A vehicle fire on Interstate 75 north of Tampa has shut down the highway after a truck and RV went up in flames, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Northbound lanes of I-75 are closed at Fletcher Avenue due to the fire, which was reported around 11:45 a.m., according to FHP.

Troopers said motorists in the area should expect delays.

