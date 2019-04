What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A fatal crash was reported Monday in Manatee County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. on 28th Avenue East at 61st Street East, east of U.S. Route 41 outside of Rubonia, according to FHP.

The intersection was still reported blocked as of 12:45 p.m. Monday.