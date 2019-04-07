Missing Sarasota man may be headed towards Manatee County, police say

Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate Charles W. Rowley, 85, who is thought to be driving north from Sarasota County. Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

An 85-year-old Sarasota man with onset dementia is missing and may be in danger, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles W. Rowley was last seen on Sunday in the 200 block of La Costa Drive in Nokomis. He was driving a 2007 red Ford Sport Trac with a Kentucky tag numbered 105GWA. The vehicle has a U.S. Marines specialty tag on the front, according to the sheriff’s office.





Rowley has white hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a dark button-down collared shirt, dark pants and black slip-on shoes.

Rowley has another home in Bowling Green, Ky., and deputies believe he may be headed north towards Manatee County.

Anyone who comes into contact with Rowley or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.