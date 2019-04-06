Bradenton man seriously injured in SR 64 collision with garbage truck, troopers say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A 23-year-old Bradenton man was seriously injured Saturday morning when he crashed into the back of a garbage truck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the driver of a 2017 Jeep Wrangler was traveling west and failed to stop for a red light at the intersection of Upper Manatee River Road and State Road 64 and ran into the garbage truck that was stopped at the light around 10:27 a.m.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to Blake Medical Center. According to a crash report, the 51-year-old driver of the garbage truck was not injured in the crash.

Charges in the case are pending, troopers say.