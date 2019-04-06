Manatee’s female leaders honored at luncheon, share advice for the next generation

The 2019 honorees stand in the middle of a group shot with past honorees at the Palm Aire County Club Saturday afternoon. This year’s award winners are Janine Amick (second from left, bottom), Amy Wick Mavis (second from left, top), Shirley Miller (third from left, bottom), Susie Bowie (third from right, bottom) and Adell Erozer (second from right, bottom). rcallihan@bradenton.com

The Bradenton chapter of the American Association of University Women routinely honors local female leaders making an impact in Manatee County. This year, they welcomed five more women into the prestigious group.

Five honorees working to improve the community were surrounded by friends and loved ones at the Palm Aire Country Club for the 13th annual Women of Achievement Luncheon. According to AAUW Bradenton Branch President Judy Griffin, all of them are “beacons of light in serving others.”

Janene Amick, CEO of the Manatee Performing Arts Center; Susan Bowie, executive director of the Manatee Community Foundation; Adell Erozer, executive director of Turning Points; Shirley Miller, an international consultant on family life issues; and Amy Wick Mavis, CEO of the PACE Center for Girls, were this year’s distinguished guests.

Past honorees, including Luz Corcuera, Barbara Harvey, Cheri Coryea and former Bradenton Herald executive editor Joan Krauter, were also in attendance at Saturday’s award luncheon. The luncheon committee chair, Nan Rankin, thanked them once more for their contributions.

“We thank all of you for what you bring to the community, young women and families because thanking you once is not enough,” she said.

Each honoree participated in a Q&A session at the podium, telling an audience of about 150 people what their inspiration has been over the years and giving advice to young women in the room.

While sharing her background, Amick told the crowd she moved to Bradenton with her mother and siblings when she was 10 years old to escape an unstable home. In the process, she met Harvey, who treated her with compassion, despite what she was going through at home.

Guests inspect gift baskets that were offered as part of a raffle at the 13th Annual Women of Achievement luncheon Saturday afternoon. The proceeds from the event go toward scholarships for non-traditional students who had their college careers interrupted for various reasons. Ryan Callihan rcallihan@bradenton.com

“She didn’t see us as poor. She didn’t see us as broken but as people living in the community,” Amick said. “It’s not about a handout, it’s about a hand up that strengthens us.”

Bowie explained that she owes her success to her parents, who instilled important lessons in her at a young age. The most important one that she continues to share with young women today is that they matter as individuals, regardless of their occupation, wealth or any other factor.

“Many women define themselves with their jobs, but even the best job doesn’t define you,” she said. “We have to develop our inner life and not let our career define our lives.”

Keeping a steady passion for your work and listening to others in order to grow as a person were some of the key tips Erozer had for others. That advice was backed up by Miller.

“To young women, be patient with yourselves and listen more than you talk. Don’t let other opinions define you,” said Miller, who also left the young crowd with a reality check that prompted a room full of applause.

“Not everyone will celebrate you,” she noted. “Many come from affirming backgrounds with their families, and when you get out in the world sometimes you see that people don’t like you like that.”

Mavis Wick was thrown out in the world in a major way when she moved to Argentina with her parents nearly 50 years ago. It made her a better person, she said.

“It exposed me to a whole new world of people, thoughts and ideas. None of it was bad, and all of it shaped who I was,” Mavis Wick explained.

Each honoree received an ornate candleholder meant to symbolize the light they provide for others in the community. Half of the proceeds from the event go to a scholarship foundation that supports non-traditional students who have had their college careers interrupted. For more information, visit www.manateecf.org.