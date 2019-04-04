Helicopter crash lands in Hillsborough County, killing one on the ground

A helicopter crash landed on a busy Hillsborough County road Thursday, killing a passenger in a pickup truck. Florida Highway Patrol

One person is dead after a helicopter crash-landed onto a busy road in Hillsborough County, according to Florida Highway Patrol, and struck a vehicle on the ground.

Troopers say the helicopter’s engine failed at 2:21 p.m.

The aircraft crashed onto 50th Street near the Palm River Road intersection in Palm River-Clair Mel, an unincorporated area of Hillsborough County.

While no injuries have been reported for the two occupants of the helicopter, a passenger in a Chevrolet Silverado truck suffered fatal injuries when the vehicle was struck by one of the aircraft’s spinning rotor blades.

The helicopter is a Robinson R44 II, according to Federal Aviation Administration records. The model has a higher rate of deadly crashes per flying hour than any other American helicopter, according to a 2018 Los Angeles Times investigation.

All lanes of 50th Street and Palm River Road are closed as troopers investigate the incident; more information will be released as it becomes available.

Additionally, intersections at State Road 60 and 50th Street, 50th Street and 12th Avenue South, Palm River Road and 51st Street and all 50th Street exits to State Road 618 are closed. Motorists are asked to avoid the area for the next six to 12 hours.