Bradenton pedestrian struck, killed while crossing U.S. 41, troopers say

A Bradenton man died after he was struck while crossing a major Manatee County roadway Sunday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
A 2014 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a 22-year-old Sarasota man, was going south in the right lane of 14th Street West (U.S. 41) approaching 37th Avenue West around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.
Charles C. McLaughlin, 61, of Bradenton, was crossing the southbound lanes of 14th Street West and walked into the path of the Silverado, according to FHP.
The driver tried to avoid hitting McLaughlin by swerving to the left, but the front of the vehicle struck McLaughlin. After the collision, the driver turned around and returned to the scene.
McLaughlin was taken to Blake Medical Center but did not survive.
