Local

Vehicle fire closes I-275 South in Manatee County

By Ryan Ballogg

March 31, 2019 02:02 PM

All lanes of Interstate 275 South were temporarily closed near mile marker two in Palmetto on Sunday, according to Florida 511.

A tractor-trailer caught fire around 1:30 p.m. near the U.S. 41 exit, according to Manatee County Emergency Management.

Multiple emergency units responded to scene, and firefighters brought the blaze under control.

As of 2:30 p.m., the left and center lanes of I-275 South were reopened. By 3:30 p.m., all lanes were reopened.

Traffic was congested in the area for several hours.

