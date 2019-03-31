Vehicle fire closes I-275 South in Manatee County

All lanes of Interstate 275 South were temporarily closed near mile marker two in Palmetto on Sunday, according to Florida 511.
A tractor-trailer caught fire around 1:30 p.m. near the U.S. 41 exit, according to Manatee County Emergency Management.
Multiple emergency units responded to scene, and firefighters brought the blaze under control.
FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month
Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!
#ReadLocal
As of 2:30 p.m., the left and center lanes of I-275 South were reopened. By 3:30 p.m., all lanes were reopened.
Traffic was congested in the area for several hours.
Comments