Local

Motorcyclist dies after collision with truck in Ellenton, FHP says

By Ryan Ballogg

March 31, 2019 10:38 AM

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident

Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.
By
Up Next
Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.
By

A Parrish man was killed in a crash in Ellenton on Saturday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The accident happened around 5:30 p.m. near the entrance to Oaks of Ellenton apartment complex off of 36th Avenue East in Manatee County.

A 22-year-old man from Sun City driving a 2015 Ford F-150 attempted to turn left out of the apartment complex onto northbound 36th Street East (County Road 683). Troopers say the driver failed to yield to oncoming traffic.

A 57-year-old man from Parrish riding a Harley-Davidson FLHTK was traveling southbound on 36th Street East. His bike collided with the left side of the Ford. The man became separated from his motorcycle and came to a final rest lying face down on the roadway.

The man died as a result of his injuries. He was not wearing a helmet, according to a crash report. Troopers have not yet released his identity.

The driver of the Ford was uninjured.

The case is still under investigation, and no charges have been filed.

Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents.

By

  Comments  