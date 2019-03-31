Motorcyclist dies after collision with truck in Ellenton, FHP says

A Parrish man was killed in a crash in Ellenton on Saturday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The accident happened around 5:30 p.m. near the entrance to Oaks of Ellenton apartment complex off of 36th Avenue East in Manatee County.
FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month
Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!
#ReadLocal
A 22-year-old man from Sun City driving a 2015 Ford F-150 attempted to turn left out of the apartment complex onto northbound 36th Street East (County Road 683). Troopers say the driver failed to yield to oncoming traffic.
A 57-year-old man from Parrish riding a Harley-Davidson FLHTK was traveling southbound on 36th Street East. His bike collided with the left side of the Ford. The man became separated from his motorcycle and came to a final rest lying face down on the roadway.
The man died as a result of his injuries. He was not wearing a helmet, according to a crash report. Troopers have not yet released his identity.
The driver of the Ford was uninjured.
The case is still under investigation, and no charges have been filed.
Comments