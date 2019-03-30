Local

Coast Guard unit rescues three adults, 12-year-old boy after boating accident in the Gulf

By Ryan Callihan

March 30, 2019 02:35 PM

U.S. Coast Guard rescues capsized boaters in Gulf of Mexico

A U.S. Coast Guard unit responded to a report of a capsized boat three miles of the coast of Bayport, Florida on March 30, 2019, to rescue three adults and a 12-year-old boy after the boaters accidentally tipped their boat while fishing.
By
Up Next
A U.S. Coast Guard unit responded to a report of a capsized boat three miles of the coast of Bayport, Florida on March 30, 2019, to rescue three adults and a 12-year-old boy after the boaters accidentally tipped their boat while fishing.
By

A U.S. Coast Guard unit rescued four boaters three miles off the coast of Bayport, Florida in the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday morning.

A Hernando County 911 call was redirected to Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders around 5:41 a.m. The report said that three men and a 12-year-old boy were stuck in the water and hanging onto their life jackets.

According to a news release, the group was fishing on a 14-foot boat when it sank because all of the passengers moved to one side, causing the boat to flip. A helicopter crew safely rescued all four boaters around 7:11 a.m.

There were no reported injuries in the incident.

“I just want to say thank you,” said one of the rescued passengers.

  Comments  