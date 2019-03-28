Missing woman and baby last seen in Manatee County found safe, police say

A missing woman and child last seen in Manatee County have been located and are safe, according to Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Sydney Hamilton, 20, and her nine-month-old son Carlo Burroughs were last seen at Kiddie Academy of Lakewood Ranch at 4225 Concept Court on Wednesday.
Law enforcement said that Hamilton may not have been in the right condition to have custody of her son or operate a vehicle.
Hamilton was said to be driving a dark gray Chevy Equinox. Deputies believed Hamilton was in north Tampa on Thursday afternoon and that she could have been headed toward Pinellas County.
No other details of the investigation were available, according to the sheriff’s office.
