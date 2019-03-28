This beach parking lot is set to close for months amid drainage, parking upgrades

Manatee County officials announced a significant $6 million construction project to improve drainage and parking capacity at Coquina Beach on Anna Maria Island is set to begin April 1.
The southern end of the parking lot will be closed during the first phase of the two-part project and is expected to be completed by spring 2020. The second phase will begin on the north end once the southern portion is finished, according to a press release.
“This is a long-term and much-needed project,” said Chad Butzow, the county’s acting public works director. “We all need this drainage improvement to have a top-notch beach parking facility.”
Beachgoers who have visited the Siesta Key parking lot that was revamped in 2016 will be familiar with Coquina Beach’s new look. Manatee County’s project will use similar pervious concrete to create a more efficient drainage system. Other improvements include multi-modal trails from Bridge Street to Coquina and a sidewalk parallel to Gulf Drive.
County commissioners approved the use of up to $5 million in tourism tax dollars to fix the largely unpaved parking area that becomes “a lake every time it rains,” according to Commissioner Carol Whitmore. Other funding sources include $500,000 from the Florida Department of Transportation and about $2 million from the county’s stormwater operation budget.
Officials say the renovation will create 188 parking spaces in the first phase, an improvement over shell parking that does not delineate spots. By the time both phases are complete, Coquina Beach should be able to accommodate 865 vehicles, Butzow said.
Phase 2 isn’t expected to cause headaches, however, as the larger space will be broken into smaller segments and completed over time. Until spring 2020, though, beachgoers are encouraged to use Manatee County Area Transit’s free Island Trolley.
