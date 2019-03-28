Crash involving semi-truck on Interstate 75 causing lengthy delays

Traffic on northbound Interstate 75 in Manatee County is backing up after a crash involving at least one semi-truck.
The crash was reported at about 2:10 p.m. Thursday, according to the Manatee County Emergency Communications Center, and was reported as a tractor trailer that jack-knifed.
The semi-truck, which is disabled, was blocking the center northbound lane, according to first responders on scene.
Another vehicle involved in the crash may have left the scene.
FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month
Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!
#ReadLocal
Comments