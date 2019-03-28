Local

Crash involving semi-truck on Interstate 75 causing lengthy delays

By Jessica De Leon

March 28, 2019 02:34 PM

Manatee

Traffic on northbound Interstate 75 in Manatee County is backing up after a crash involving at least one semi-truck.

The crash was reported at about 2:10 p.m. Thursday, according to the Manatee County Emergency Communications Center, and was reported as a tractor trailer that jack-knifed.

The semi-truck, which is disabled, was blocking the center northbound lane, according to first responders on scene.

Another vehicle involved in the crash may have left the scene.

