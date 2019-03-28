Local

Silver Alert issued for missing 75-year-old Manatee County man

By Sara Nealeigh

March 28, 2019 12:39 PM

A Silver Alert was issued Thursday afternoon for a 75-year-old man from Manatee County.

Richard Litke was last seen in the area of the 7700 block of Broadmoor Boulevard in Sarasota, in Manatee County. He was reported missing Wednesday.

Litke is described as approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing about 165 pounds, with brown eyes and white hair and could be wearing glasses. He may be traveling in a 2011 purple Lexus Rx350 with license plate number 199RNS.

Anyone with information on Litke’s whereabouts is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or 911.

