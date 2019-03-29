Flood maps are changing in Manatee County. Find out if your insurance might be affected

Thousands of homeowners within coastal areas and the Gamble Creek watershed in Parrish are invited to a series of open house meetings to learn more about the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s updated flood risk maps.
FEMA and Manatee County officials will be available to answer questions about the new flood insurance rate maps (FIRM) that could mean flood insurance is required for homeowners who did not need it before.
The meetings are scheduled to run from 4-7 p.m. on Monday and from 1-7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd. in Palmetto.
“The FIRMs are based on updated modeling data and show coastal flood hazards more accurately than previous maps,” said Danon Lucas, an external affairs specialist with FEMA. “The goal is to inform property owners and the community of their flood risks.”
FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month
Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!
#ReadLocal
The county has sent notices by mail to property owners in the affected areas. Renters, real estate agents, insurance agents, home and business owners and other interested parties are welcome to attend the information sessions.
“We need everyone affected to go to one of these meetings and talk to FEMA,” Building and Development Services Manager John Barnott said. “That’s your chance to dispute the changes, agree or do nothing. Whatever you decide to do, they’ll walk you through it.”
Homeowners in Manatee County may also use the flood zone information tool on the county website to enter their address and check whether their flood zone is proposed to change as a result of the updated maps.
County officials note that flood zones could be at a higher or lower risk than before because of “weather events, environmental changes, erosion, land use and other factors.”
Martha McCaskill, one of the county’s certified floodplain managers, urged the concerned residents to stay engaged in the process because it’s their only chance to dispute FEMA’s study.
“If you’re not in (a flood plain) now and this map puts you in, the only way you’re out is with a Letter of Map Revision or a Letter of Map Amendment,” she explained.
There is a limited amount of time for residents to contest FEMA’s proposed flood map changes, Barnott said.
For more information, visit mymanatee.org/floodzonechanges or email flood@mymanatee.org.
Comments