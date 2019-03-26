FDOT has 11 ideas for a new Bradenton-Palmetto bridge. Picking one will take 5 years

It will still be at least five years before construction begins on a new Bradenton-Palmetto connection bridge, but commissioners now understand how the Florida Department of Transportation’s process will unfold.
At Tuesday’s Board of County Commissioner meeting, FDOT project engineer Jennifer Marshall briefed Manatee officials on the status of the upcoming Bradenton-Palmetto Connector Study, which is set to kick off in May 2020.
The first phase of the project will narrow the possibilities.
“As you know the DeSoto Bridge is nearing the end of its service life and that will be replaced regardless of the outcome of the study,” Marshall said.
FDOT’s decision could be an improved DeSoto Bridge or a different connection entirely, but Marshall also explained that there are at least 11 bridge alternatives her agency is considering. She said it should take between 18 and 24 months for FDOT to recommend two or three options.
“Under (the alternative corridor study) we’re going to look at all the alternatives equally,” she explained. “At this time there is no preferred or favorite alternative that we have going in. The goal is to work with the FDOT Office of Environmental Management to evaluate everything and come to a conclusion.”
FDOT’s current options include a modified bridge in the same location as the current DeSoto Bridge and options slightly further east in Bradenton, but Marshall noted that there’s an opportunity for more alternatives to be considered, including alternative Bradenton-Palmetto connections further west.
Commissioners urged Marshall to keep the public as plugged in as possible. In recent months, bridge proposals have drawn fierce opposition from those who say a flyover design would split the community and devalue property.
“Let’s get the word out to as many people as possible,” Commissioner Misty Servia said.
According to Marshall, residents within 300 to 500 feet of each bridge alternative would receive notice of the project to clue them in on the process, but Commissioner Priscilla Whisenant Trace argued that 500 feet wouldn’t be enough because an even larger array of commuters will use the bridge, including residents in Pinellas and Sarasota counties.
“Everyone makes it across those bridges eventually,” Trace said. “It’s not just people 500 feet around the bridge. I had someone tell me they went to a baseball game and the game was delayed 45 minutes because the players on the bus couldn’t get there on time.”
“That’s very true. I was there,” Commissioner Vanessa Baugh added.
The next phase of the project is estimated to take about 36 months and involve the “detailed evaluation” of the recommended alternatives and a final recommendation for one of them. In the meantime, FDOT will work with government officials to figure out the best ways to engage the community, Marshall said.
“Our goal is to move as quickly as we can with the appropriate documentation and the appropriate engagement,” Marshall said.
While FDOT is expected to keep the community involved, the Office of Environmental Management will have the final say on where the new bridge will be built.
Commissioners also voted to confirm economic development official Karen Stewart as an acting deputy county administrator at Tuesday’s meeting. She will concurrently perform her duties in the economic development division where she has served for 10 years, noted County Administrator Cheri Coryea.
