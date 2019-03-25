Pedestrian killed in Lakewood Ranch crash, FHP says

A man was struck by a car and killed while walking on State Road 70 in Manatee County on Sunday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The accident occurred around 8:30 p.m. on S.R. 70, just east of the Polo Run community in Lakewood Ranch.
An unidentified 30-year-old man was walking in the westbound traffic lane of S.R. 70.
A 74-year-old woman was driving a Mercedes-Benz E320 in the same lane.
The pedestrian did not see the oncoming vehicle and was hit. The pedestrian died as a result of his injuries. Troopers have not confirmed his identity.
The crash is under investigation. Troopers have not determined whether the man was attempting to cross S.R. 70 from east to west or if he was walking with the flow of traffic.
