Rollover crash blocking traffic on northbound U.S. 41 in southern Manatee County

Traffic headed north on U.S. 41 coming from southern Manatee County was backed up during the afternoon commute on Monday.
At about 4:05 p.m., the rollover crash was reported just south of the intersection of 14th Street West and 63rd Avenue West, according to the Manatee County Emergency Communications Center. A pregnant woman and children were reportedly involved in the crash.
There were no major injuries reported.
