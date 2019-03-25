Hurricane Irma almost destroyed this Bradenton landmark. It’s now part of history

The Bradenton Woman’s Club, 1705 Manatee Ave. W., has always played a part in the history of the city, but its historic nature just became official.
The Florida Department of State announced the club, as well as the Fort Lauderdale Woman’s Club, are now listed on the National Parks Service’s National Register of Historic Places.
The announcement comes on the heels of Mineral Springs being recognized as part of the Parks Service’s National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom.
“We are thrilled that the Bradenton Woman’s Club and Fort Lauderdale Woman’s Club are now listed on the National Register of Historic Places,” Florida Secretary of State Laurel M. Lee said in a prepared statement. “Florida’s collection of historic Woman’s Clubs provides a tangible connection to the ways in which Florida’s women organized and served their communities from the early 20th century forward.”
The Bradenton Woman’s Club was built in 1921.
In Septemeber 2017, Hurricane Irma lifted its roof and soaked the original wood floors, causing them to warp. Over time, the roof was repaired and the floors of the gleaming ballroom that bears the dancing feet of about 80 people every weekend were restored to their original grand stature.
But it took money.
“What this means to us is we can now apply for state grant money,” said Rebecca Biro, club treasurer. “It put us about $200,000 in debt and while we were able to raise a lot of it, we still had to take out a $50,000 loan. We are small club. Yes, we have a new roof, but ceilings need repair and plaster still needs repair. We can’t do that. We are just 20 older ladies.”
Architect Fred W. Kermode designed the Colonial Revival-style building. He also designed the Palmetto Woman’s Club which was built almost a decade late. It made the National Register of Historic Places in 1986.
“The design is distinctive for its period of construction during the Florida Land Boom, when Mediterranean Revival architecture was at its most popular in the state of Florida,” according to a press release from the Florida Department of State.
Biro said the Bradenton Woman’s Club probably could have been listed sooner, but there was some fear such a designation would prevent specific modernization.
“But it only applies to the exterior so we can modernize the bathrooms and kitchen and things like that,” she said. “We would like to restore things as best we can to celebrate the 100 years in 2021.”
The Bradenton Woman’s Club has been active in community charity for more than a century, even more its permanent building was built in 1921. Despite a small membership that they would love to see grow, that community charity continues to this day and their Friday and Saturday dances help make that charitable activity possible.
“We have to maintain this facility to do that community service,” Biro said. “We support women and children causes, but we need our building to have function in order to raise money. We are still vital to the community.”
To join or volunteer, visit bradentonwomansclub.com.
