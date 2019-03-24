Local

Manatee County man dies after car collides with cable barrier

By Ryan Ballogg

March 24, 2019 05:30 PM

A man from Manatee County is dead after his vehicle collided with a cable barrier on Interstate 75, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The accident took place just before 6 a.m. on Sunday morning, troopers say.

Vick Dale Channel, 62, was driving a 2019 Kia Soul on the inside lane of I-75 South in Manatee County. He had no passengers.

As Channel neared mile marker 220, north of State Road 64, his vehicle traveled onto the median and collided with a cable barrier.

The Kia came to a rest facing southeast in a grass median.

Channel was transported to Lakewood Ranch Medical Center for treatment. He was pronounced dead at 10:04 a.m.

Channel was wearing a seatbelt, and the incident was not alcohol related, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

