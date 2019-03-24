One dead after Saturday night crash in Bradenton, troopers say

A Sarasota man is dead after a car accident in Bradenton on Saturday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred at approximately 10:24 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. 41 (14th Street West) and Palm Lane South in Manatee County.
M.T. Jennings, 56, was driving a 2002 Buick LeSabre southbound on U.S. 41. Jennings was south of the road’s interscetion with Palm Lane South when he lost control of his vehicle for an unknown reason, troopers say.
Jennings’ vehicle veered off the roadway to the right, rotated clockwise in a southwest direction and collided with a concrete utility pole on the outside shoulder of the roadway.
Jennings died as a result of his injuries.
No pre-crash skid marks were observed at the scene.
The incident was not alcohol related, and Jennings was wearing a seatbelt, according to FHP.
